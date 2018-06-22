Bridge replacement means detour for 12th Northwest in Mason City starting next week
By KGLO News
|
Jun 22, 2018

MASON CITY — Motorists who use 12th Northwest in Mason City will face a detour starting on Monday.

The City of Mason City says the replacement of the bridge over Willow Creek near the North Taft intersection is scheduled to start next week.

A detour will redirect traffic onto Taft to State Highway 122 and then on to Pierce. Access to businesses on 12th Northwest will be maintained, as will the eastern access onto Taft north of 12th.

Motorists are being asked to follow the detour route or find an alternate route and allow for extra travel time. The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed later this fall.

