BREAKING — Younkers to close seven stores, including Mason City location

MASON CITY — Iowa Workforce Development documents show that the Younkers department store chain plans to close seven stores in Iowa, including the store at Southbridge Mall in Mason City.

Younkers was required to notify the state 60 days prior to any type of mass layoffs as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Younkers’ parent company Bon-Ton made that notification on April 5th, with the layoffs from those stores expected to take place on June 5th.

Bon-Ton was auctioned on Monday after filing for bankruptcy in February. Reuters reported late Monday night that sources told the news service the company will go out of business after the only bidders competing at that auction were liquidators.

The state documents show 64 workers will be impacted by the Mason City store closing, with a total of 635 layoffs at all seven locations. The other impacted stores are located in Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Des Moines, Dubuque, Sioux City and West Des Moines.