BREAKING — High speed chase starts in Floyd County, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Nashua

NASHUA — A high speed chase that started in Floyd County last night ended with an officer-involved fatal shooting in Chickasaw County.

The incident began at about 8:30 pm Wednesday, when the Floyd County Sheriff got a report of a man pointing a gun to his head at Love’s Truck Stop in Floyd. Before officers arrived, the person fled, driving south on Highway 218. At about 8:50pm, a Nashua Police officer spotted the vehicle traveling south on Highway 218 at 104 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and the subject got out of the car, pointing a gun to his head.

Officers from the Bremer County Sheriff, Chickasaw County Sheriff, Nashua Police, and Iowa State Patrol, attempted to negotiate with the driver for about 40 minutes, when a shot was fired from inside the vehicle.

When officers approached the car, they found the subject was not harmed; but he resisted arrest, in the process, driving his vehicle forward, striking one of the officers. Two unnamed officers fired at the vehicle, striking the suspect, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating; the suspect’s name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.