Brainstorming session set for later this month on Southbridge Mall

MASON CITY — A community brainstorming session will be held later this month to talk about ideas for locating businesses in Southbridge Mall.

The event is sponsored by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation in conjunction with Southbridge’s local management. They say the event will be “drop-in” in nature to solicit ideas for potential tenants, adding that all ideas are welcome.

Organizers say people who don’t necessarily have an idea to share, but are interested in learning about other ideas will have the opportunity to demonstrate support for the ideas they like best. Facilitators from the Chamber and the EDC as well as Main Street Mason City will be available to answer questions and assist participants as they are enthusiastic about the input local citizens will provide.

The session will take place on Tuesday January 23rd from 5:00 to 6:30 PM in the storefront formerly occupied by C. J. Banks at the mall.