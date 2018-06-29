Boil order for Plymouth water supply after well pump malfunction

PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is under a drinking water advisory. Water operator Wade Eastman says city officials are recommending that everyone in Plymouth boil the water before using it for drinking or to use an alternate source due to the potential for bacterial contamination.

Eastman says the city was performing routine maintenance on the water tower, when a well pump stopped working for a short time, causing the distribution system to lose pressure earlier today.

Those needing to boil the water should let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for such things as drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes.

The city anticipates completing the tower and well pump maintenance in the next few days, and once both projects are completed, the city will collect bacteria samples to verify the system is free of bacteria.