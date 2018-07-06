Boat-jet ski accident near Greene results in injuries

GREENE — A man is being treated for suspected head injuries after the jet ski he was riding collided with a boat on a river in Butler County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on the Shell Rock River, about two miles north of Greene. Authorities say Tad Schneider of Allison got too close to a boat that was pulling someone on an inner tube and his jet ski struck the boat.

Schneider was wearing a life jacket and was briefly unconscious in the water before he was rescued by others on the river. A third boat took Schneider to a park in Greene, then an ambulance took him to the hospital in Waverly for treatment.

Officials say the jet ski and the boat involved in the accident are owned by Brian Cole of Nashua.