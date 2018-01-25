Blood drive on Friday to help with shortages

MASON CITY — The weather and widespread flu outbreaks have created a shortage of blood supplies in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, and north-central Iowans have an opportunity tomorrow (Friday) to help.

LifeServe, a non-profit community blood center that serves the region says December and January are typically the worst months for blood donations. But LifeServe spokeswoman Danielle West says weather exacerbated the shortage by forcing the cancellation of blood drives and the two-day closure of a blood center in southwest Iowa.

She says, “We like to have a three- to five-day supply on our shelves just in case the hospitals need it and to fulfill their daily needs and we’re really at a one-day or less supply of most blood types.”

West says many people associate giving blood with a natural disaster, but she notes that cancer patients who need blood transfusions following chemotherapy are the primary recipients. She says, “So, they are the number one recipients – burn victims, trauma victims, anyone who’s a having surgery, that’s where the majority of the blood we collect goes to at the hospitals.”

West adds that donating a single pint of blood can save the lives of as many as three hospital patients. She says people may think because they’re taking medication or have traveled overseas they’re not eligible to donate blood but that’s often not the case. She says, “If you’re 18 and older at least 120 pounds, feeling well and healthy that day come on in and give it a try, we will tell you if you’re not eligible based on travel or medication but we hate for people to assume some of those things because they change so frequently.”

West says the agency provides blood products to 120 hospitals across the region and adds that donations are needed of all blood types, but a few types in particular are more urgently sought.

=== Our Alpha Media radio stations along with Southbridge Mall are sponsoring the “Turn Up the Love” blood drive on Friday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Southbridge Mall. No appointments are necessary and all donors will get a free t-shirt.