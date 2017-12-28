Bid documents, statements in public meetings that G8 has hotel currently being constructed in Hawaii are in question

MASON CITY — Statements made by representatives of a California-based developer wanting to construct a hotel in downtown Mason City that they have another hotel development currently under construction in Hawaii appear at this time to be questionable.

Materials about the construction of a Hyatt House Hotel in Kapolei Oahu Hawaii were included in the bid packet that G8 Development submitted to the city of Mason City in an effort to show that the company has experience in hotel construction. Government officials that oversee hotel development projects in Kapolei tell KGLO News though they are not aware of that hotel project.

Steve Noto, who operates the Park Inn Hotel in Mason City and has been identified as a direct representative of G8 Development and G8’s president Philip Chodur, as well as Henkel Construction president Gary Schmit, have both made comments at public meetings referencing the Kapolei hotel project being under construction.

Noto referred to the Kapolei project during the November 27th meeting of the Mason City City Council, prior to the council choosing G8 over Gatehouse Mason City LLC’s bid for the project. Noto responded to comments made by Gatehouse’s David Rachie at the meeting who said G8 was not constructing a hotel in Kapolei. Noto says, “And don’t say that G8 is not doing any hotels. There’s one under development with Hyatt in Oahu right now. Don’t lie David, get your facts straight. It is under construction, and it’s in your packet.”

During the December 15th meeting of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors, Schmit when questioned by board chairman Chris Murray about Henkel and G8’s involvement in the project, also stated that G8 had a hotel being constructed in Kapolei. Schmit says, “I think to answer your other question about G8, they do have a hotel right now in Hawaii, it’s a Hyatt I believe.” Noto added, “It’s a Hyatt Place.”

In a written statement to KGLO News, Alexander Beatty, who is with the Department of Planning and Permitting of the City and County of Honolulu’s Land Use Approval Branch, states that he has neither worked on nor heard of a Hyatt hotel in Kapolei. He also adds that “the name Chodur does not ring a bell” and did not recognize any projects ongoing connected to G8 Development. He adds that any hotel construction in Kapolei would require a conditional use permit by his department, and his department would have known about the G8 project if such an application for a permit was submitted.

A review of G8’s website this morning shows a handful of projects ongoing or promoted. Under the “hotel” section of the projects category, only one development, the Mason City downtown hotel, is shown.

Responding to a request for comment to this story, Noto refers to a letter from the vice president of design and planning from Hyatt saying that a development of a hotel design in Kapolei is moving forward, but all the required brand submittals must still be submitted for a final approval from Hyatt.

When asked to clarify the comments made about G8 having a hotel currently under construction in Hawaii and not still being in the design process, Noto says he meant in development, with design “obviously part of the process”. Noto also stated in his communication today that that this was “a non-story” and that it was “time to move on”.

The hotel is a key portion of the River City Renaissance project, covering the private investment requirement of the city’s Iowa Reinvestment Act application. The project has been pre-approved for $7 million worth of Reinvestment Act program financing that is overseen by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The City Council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library with the final development agreement between the city and G8 Development on the agenda.