UPDATED INFO — Authorities searching for missing Hampton man

HAMPTON — Hampton authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man who has dementia.

James Boylan left his residence at about 7:30 Monday night to go to the store and did not return. Hampton police say he was spotted around midnight at Fuel Time in St. Ansgar making a purchase. He was also seen making a purchase at the Casey’s General Store in Buffalo Center at about 3:30 this morning.

Boylan is six-foot tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with a gray beard, mustache and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein coat, sweatshirt and jeans. Boylan was driving a white 2001 Buick Lesabre with the license plate number E-M-S-2-7-4.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Boylan, you are asked to contact local law enforcement or contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 641-456-2529.