UPDATED INFO — Authorities searching for missing Hampton man
By KGLO News
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 1:12 PM

HAMPTON — Hampton authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man who has dementia.

James Boylan left his residence at about 7:30 Monday night to go to the store and did not return. Hampton police say he was spotted around midnight at Fuel Time in St. Ansgar making a purchase. He was also seen making a purchase at the Casey’s General Store in Buffalo Center at about 3:30 this morning.

Boylan is six-foot tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with a gray beard, mustache and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein coat, sweatshirt and jeans. Boylan was driving a white 2001 Buick Lesabre with the license plate number E-M-S-2-7-4.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Boylan, you are asked to contact local law enforcement or contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 641-456-2529.

RELATED CONTENT

Grassley questions Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Iowa governor signs into law ban on ‘sanctuary cities’ Reynolds says federal help for farmers hit by trade dispute forthcoming (AUDIO) Iowa board won’t require preregistration for union elections Dirksen elected Cerro Gordo County Auditor, hotel/motel tax Five-year strategic plan unveiled as part of Vision North Iowa partnership (AUDIO)