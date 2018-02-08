Authorities looking into death of Northwood woman in Davis County

PULASKI — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a Northwood woman found in her car late last month in rural Davis County.

The DCI says the remains of 63-year-old Sharon Moritz were found in her vehicle in the area of 27772 Vetch Avenue in Pulaski on the morning of January 27th. Local deputies had responded to a 9-1-1 call at about 10:30 about a burned out car in rural Davis County found by a local famer.

Moritz’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, where an autopsy will be conducted this week.

The DCI is being assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the Davis County Attorney’s office in the investigation. Those departments are asking for the public’s help in the case.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Davis County Law Enforcement Center at 641-664-2385.