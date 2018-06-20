Ask the Mayor June 20 — Mason City update

Today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on KGLO — Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was not available for today’s program, but we covered several topics of interest in Mason City city government — we heard from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse getting us up to date on the status of the River City Renaissance project — we also heard comments from last night’s city council meeting about flood cleanup and the repair of the broken sewer line that caused untreated wastewater to be pumped into the Winnebago River

Click on the audio player below to listen to the program