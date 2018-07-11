Ask the Mayor July 11th — Clear Lake’s mayor Nelson Crabb By KGLO News | Jul 11, 2018 @ 9:52 AM Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb was our guest on the “Ask the Mayor” program on KGLO today. Listen back to the program through the audio player below SHARE RELATED CONTENT VP tells Cedar Rapids crowd the Trump Administration ‘stands with farmers’ Mason City man arrested for striking man in face with weapon Director of UI Labor Center says workers will by hurt by its closing Safety workers now head to fields with detasslers Skid loader accident near Northwood injures man Iowa’s Asian community to have special role to honor former Governor Bob Ray at state capitol