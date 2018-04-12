Asjes Fails To Win Confirmation To Board Of Medicine

DES MOINES- A woman Iowa’s Republican governor had hoped would serve on the Board of Medicine has failed to win state senate confirmation to the post. Democrats raised questions about Katherine Asjes views on homosexuality and contraception. Republican Senator Brad Zaun spoke with Asjes, who moved to Iowa in 2005 and told Zaun she wanted to “give back” to Iowa by serving on the Board of Medicine.

“This is why she believes she has the qualifications: she worked as public relations for a hospital in Virginia,” Zaun said. Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines was among the Democrats who voted against Asjes. He cited a positive comment Asjes made online about an article that called homosexuality “morbid” and argued “the pill” led to promiscuity.

“What I read…was pretty off the wall for someone going on the Board of Medicine,” Bisignano says. Senator Zaun expressed his frustration with Democrats who refused to vote to confirm Asjes.

“She actually made a comment on a blog. One comment,” Zaun said. “…You do not let us or someone like her have freedom of speech and it disgusts me.” Asjes got “yes” votes from 30 senators, including one Democrat. That’s three votes short of the 33 she needed to be confirmed as member of the Board of Medicine.