Arrest made after Forest City school bus has window shot out

FOREST CITY — There’s been an arrest after a Forest City school bus window was shot out back on Friday.

Forest City police say at about 7:40 Friday morning, the bus was traveling southbound on Clark Street when one of the rear windows exploded. Police determined the window had been shot out by a high-powered pellet gun.

32-year-old Martin Tindall has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree criminal mischief. Tindall is being held on $2000 bond in the Winnebago County Jail and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Friday in Winnebago County District Court.