April 10th set as date for special election for Cerro Gordo County Auditor

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this morning approved setting April 10th as the date for a special election to fill the office of County Auditor.

Ken Kline departed from the position last Friday to start his new job this week as the Deputy Commissioner of Elections in the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.

The Board of Supervisors had two options to fill the vacancy: appoint someone to the position until the November general election, or call for a special election to be held as soon as legally possible. It’s a decision that the supervisors could not make before today because Kline still held the position until the end of last week.

Board chairman Casey Callanan says the April 10th date is the latest possible date the election could be held, and they hope that allows some quality candidates to step forward. He says they want to make sure there’s enough time in the process to allow the County Auditor’s office to conduct the election.

Callanan says by having the election on April 10th, the county will also see a cost savings. He says the county should save about $24-thousand in salary and benefits, which in turn will cover a significant amount of the special election.

One person, Riley Dirksen of Mason City, a former computer support specialist and software developer for the county, announced last week that he would run if there was a special election.