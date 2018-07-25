Approving fire chief, repairs to library on Mason City council special agenda Friday afternoon

MASON CITY — The approval of hiring a new fire chief as well as awarding a contract for emergency repairs to the library building are part of a special agenda for the City Council in Mason City on Friday:

== The council will consider the appointment of Erik Bullinger as the city’s next fire chief. Bullinger was selected by City Administrator Aaron Burnett last week after current Mason City fire captain Jon Anderson withdrew from consideration. Bullinger is a Burlington native who currently serves as a battalion chief with the Burlington Fire Department. If the council approves Bullinger’s appointment, he’ll start his new position on August 27th, with Doug Janssen serving as the interim fire chief until that time. Bullinger’s starting salary would be $100,900 per year.

== The council will also consider a contract for the amount of $87,600 with Henkel Construction Company for repairs to the library. Library director Mary Markwalter says leaks have been an issue this spring and summer. On May 28th, water started leaking in the Great Reading Room, and on June 8th, heavy rainfall caused additional and heavier leaking in the Great Reading Room and in the Archives. Markwalter says Henkel, Northern Cedar Services, Midwest Roofing, Servpro and North Central Mechanical Services met at the library in mid-June to investigate the issue. It was determined that the gutter on the south side of the slate roof needed to be replaced with one that had additional and larger drains, and that the south brick wall below that gutter needs to be covered in a wall of flashing. Markwalter says the flat roof insulation and gutter need to be replaced and the scuppers need to be larger. She also says a chimney over the Archives needs to have flashing to prevent further leaking into that area.

The council’s special session on Friday will be held at noon at City Hall.