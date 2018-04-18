Another late season storm moving into north-central Iowa

MASON CITY — Winter weather which included a severe thunderstorm warning at one point for Franklin and Butler counties due to quarter-size hail being reported between 5:45 and 6:15 this morning.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for our listening area until 1:00 AM Thursday. Below are the latest weather statements from the National Weather Service as of 6:50 AM. You can find the latest weather statements by clicking here

A strong late winter storm will impact Iowa through today.

Moderate to heavy snowfall with thundersnow a times is expected

across the northern half of Iowa. A wintry mix of precipitation

is expected on the southern edge into portions of central Iowa as

well. The system should pass east by Wednesday evening with

improving conditions during the late evening hours.

Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-

Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-

Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood,

Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,

Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville,

Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly,

Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center,

Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls

635 AM CDT Wed Apr 18 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze are expected. A few areas of thundersnow are

possible and may bring a period of heavier snowfall rates of 1

to 2 inches per hour.

* WHERE…Portions of North Central and Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning commute. Expect significant

reductions in visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-

Clayton-Mower-Fillmore-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,

Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Austin, and Preston

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 18 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the evening commute. Expect significant

reductions in visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

