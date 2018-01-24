Alleged shoplifter accused of possessing drugs
By KGLO News
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 11:56 AM

MASON CITY — An alleged shoplifter at a Mason City business is also facing drug charges.

Police were called shortly before 9 o’clock last night to the Dollar General store in downtown Mason City. On arrival they allegedly found 37-year-old Brandon Woodside with store merchandise in his possession but he had not left the store. Authorities say they also found prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Woodside was arrested and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he was charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At last check he was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $13-hundred bond.

Related Content

Bill Would Make State Employees Pay In Workplace M...
Traffic camera ban clears Iowa House committee
Legislators consider felony charge for use of cred...
DOT’s lighting experiment reduced snow plow accide...
DOT still has plenty of material on hand to fight ...
Hampton man already facing 30 years in prison gets...