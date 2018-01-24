Alleged shoplifter accused of possessing drugs

MASON CITY — An alleged shoplifter at a Mason City business is also facing drug charges.

Police were called shortly before 9 o’clock last night to the Dollar General store in downtown Mason City. On arrival they allegedly found 37-year-old Brandon Woodside with store merchandise in his possession but he had not left the store. Authorities say they also found prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Woodside was arrested and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he was charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At last check he was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $13-hundred bond.