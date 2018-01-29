Ag secretary candidate Lang tells current ag secretary Northey not to give up on USDA nomination

MASON CITY — The former head of the Iowa Farm Bureau who has announced he’s running for state ag secretary says he’s told the current ag secretary not to give up in his bid to be appointed to a position in the US Department of Agriculture.

Craig Lang said last year that he intended to run if current Ag Secretary Bill Northey resigned. Northey’s confirmation has been tied up as Texas Senator Ted Cruz continues blocking a Senate vote on the nomination.

Lang says he’s told Northey not to quit. He says he understands Northey is in Washington this week. “My discussion with Bill three-and-a-half weeks ago was ‘Bill, you can’t give up on this, you have to stay in there and fight. You can’t let the Ted Cruzs of the world win. If he wins, Iowa loses, and Bill you have to get in there and fight.’”

Lang says he anticipates Northey will eventually be confirmed with Governor Reynolds then appointing someone else to the position, which could lead to a primary in June. He says, “I’m confident that Bill will be confirmed. It will leave that position open and we’ll have an active primary Republican race.”

Cruz has been sticking to his position that there needs to be a cap on the price of Renewable Identification Numbers that are required as part of the Renewable Fuels Standard. Trump nominated Northey to be the USDA’s Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation back on September 1st.