Absentee ballots for 2018 general election to be processed at room in Music Man Square

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved an agreement with the Mason City Foundation to use Music Man Square to store and count absentee ballots for the day of and the day prior to the 2018 general election.

Deputy Auditor Sandy Shonka says they used to house all the absentee votes in the annex next to the courthouse, but with the growth of people voting by absentee, the annex has not been big enough since the 2014 election to process those. She says, “We had probably in the neighborhood of about 7000 absentee ballots, and we used the annex to process them, that was nowhere near enough room. In general election 2016, we rented the Music Man Square Exploratorium, and everything about that worked out well. Anticipating we’ll have about 7000 absentee ballots again for the general election of 2018 I wanted to get that secured.”

Completed absentee ballots are stored in a vault at the courthouse and then transported to Music Man Square where they are counted by a bipartisan group of 21 people made up of Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

The county will pay $640 for renting the Exploratorium Room at Music Man Square for two days. Supervisor Tim Latham, who co-owns the “Main Event” reception hall and events center, says it’s a good deal for the county.

After the ballots are processed at Music Man Square, they are returned to the courthouse with the results being one of the first released on election night.