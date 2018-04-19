Thursday April 19th Local Sports

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Eddie Rosario scored the winning run in his homeland in the bottom of the 16th inning, coming around on Ryan LaMarre’s single to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Wednesday night to split their two-game series in Puerto Rico.

Rosario led off the 16th with a single and went to third when Logan Morrison’s grounder — which could have been a double-play ball — got past second baseman Jason Kipnis.

Eduardo Escobar was intentionally walked to load the bases with none out, and LaMarre finally ended the 5-hour, 13-minute marathon with a sharp liner to center.

The game took so long that Minnesota’s Joe Mauer and Zach Duke both aged a year — they turn 35 on Thursday, which meant their birthdays started around the 16th inning.

The teams were scoreless until trading solo homers in the 14th. Edwin Encarnacion got his off the left-field foul pole for Cleveland, and Miguel Sano tied it for the Twins leading off the bottom half against former Minnesota pitcher Matt Belisle.

Cleveland used 23 players, with only three starting pitchers left on the bench by game’s end. Josh Tomlin (0-2) made his first relief appearance since 2016 and took the loss though the only run he allowed was unearned.

Minnesota used eight pitchers, Alan Busenitz (1-0) the last of them. Busenitz worked the last two innings.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Aided by generators, the series finale between Minnesota and Cleveland went on in San Juan, hours after a blackout hit Puerto Rico. The blackout affected the entire island, though baseball and government officials quickly determined that the game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium could proceed as scheduled.

MASON CITY – NIACC’s Katie Chapman has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference softball player of the week for the week of April 9-15.

Chapman, a sophomore outfielder from Cresco, was 8 for 14 (.571) in four games against Northeast Community College and Ellsworth. She was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a walk-off RBI single in a 9-8, 8-inning win against Northeast on April 11.

Chapman was also 4 for 5 with three RBIs in an 11-10 loss to Ellsworth on April 12. It was the second career four-hit game for Chapman.

Chapman is hitting .340 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 33 RBIs.

Chapman is the fourth NIACC player to earn conference player of week honors.

Freshman Kaci Sherwood earned the award for the week of March 19-25, Morgan Thesing-Ritter was the player of the week for the week of March 5-11 and sophomore Courtney Johannes was the conference pitcher of the week for the week of February 26-March 4.

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul had 27 points and Gerald Green came off the bench to score 21 as the Houston Rockets used a huge second quarter to cruise to a 102-82 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night that gave them a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Houston fell behind early, but went on top for good with a 37-point second quarter, powered by four 3-pointers from Green, and the Wolves didn’t threaten again.

The top-seeded Rockets won the opener by three behind a 44-point performance from James Harden on a night when most of the team struggled offensively.

Things were much different on Wednesday when Harden had just 12 points as one of four Rockets who finished in double figures.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns had another disappointing game, scoring all of his five points in the first quarter, after being criticized for finishing with eight in the series opener. The All-Star big man went to the bench with about seven minutes left in the third quarter and didn’t return. Jamal Crawford scored 16 points for the eighth-seeded Timberwolves, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

The series moves to Minnesota for Game 3 on Saturday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey was suspended for one game by the NHL on Wednesday for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal.

The cross-check to Staal’s neck happened in the first period of Winnipeg’s 2-0 victory Tuesday night. Morrissey had a hearing with the league’s department of player safety Wednesday.

No penalty was called on Morrissey, and Staal finished the game.

The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 is Friday night in Winnipeg.

Morrissey has one assist through four playoff games. He had seven goals and 19 assists in 81 regular-season games.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker says junior Amani Jones would be the starter at middle linebacker if the Hawkeyes had a game this weekend. Jones was listed as the back up at weakside linebacker entering spring drills but has excelled since his move to the middle.

Parker says Jones has the traits needed to play in the middle.

Parker says the other starters right now at linebacker are senior Aaron Mends and sophomore Nick Niemann. The Hawkeyes must replace three senior linebackers from a year ago and Parker says experience up front and in the secondary will help in the transition.

Iowa closes out spring drills with a practice on Friday night.

DES MOINES — Another lineup of world-class women’s pole vaulters is slated to thrill the Drake Stadium crowd at the 2018 Drake Relays.

The women’s pole vault competition includes 2016 Olympic silver medalist and Drake Relays favorite, Sandi Morris. Morris is the American record holder in the event with a personal best of 16-4.75 (5.00m) that is also the second highest clearance ever by a woman in the event.

Another record holder from North America joins Morris in the field as Canadian national record holder Alysha Newman returns to Des Moines. Newman recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and was seventh at the 2017 World Championships. Her Canadian record stands at 15-7 (4.75m) and she finished third last season at the Drake Relays.

Katie Nageotte, who is having her finest season as a professional, will challenge the pair as a vaulter who has shattered the 16-foot mark. That personal best of 16-1.25 (4.91m) came in winning the USA Indoor Championship this past winter en route to finishing fifth at the World Indoor Championship.

Six other vaulters in the 11-athlete field have also cleared 15 feet to ensure that this year’s Drake Relays pole vault competition will live up to the excitement produced in recent years.

Fans in Des Moines will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with five members of that field with the Pole Vault at Capital Square, Wednesday, April 25, inside the atrium of Capital Square in downtown Des Moines at 6 p.m.

Morris, Nageotte and Newman are all slated to compete in the one-of-a-kind competition along with Kristen Brown and Kristen Hixson. They will be joined by previously announced competitors in the men’s field such as Olympic medalist and 2017 World Champion Sam Kendricks and 2015 World Champion Shawn Barber. Scott Houston, Andrew Irwin and Mike Arnold will also compete inside Capital Square.

Following the Wednesday, April 25, event at Capital Square, the men will compete inside Drake Stadium Friday, April 27, at 6 p.m. The women will take to the runway at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28.