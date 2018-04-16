Winter Storm Watch late Tuesday to late Wednesday for listening area

MASON CITY — After some spots picked up 7-8 inches of snow over the weekend, the semmingly never-ending bout with winter continues this week as a Winter Storm Watch in in effect for late Tuesday night until Wednesday night. 4-6 more inches of snow is forecast.

Fast Moving Winter Storm to Impact Iowa Late Tuesday Night

Through Wednesday Evening With Heavy Snow, Wind and Freezing Rain…

.Strong low pressure will reach Iowa by early Wednesday morning

spreading a frozen mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow to

northern Iowa. A rapid changeover to all snow will occur over the

northwest and far north resulting in an area heavy snow as well

as stronger winds Wednesday afternoon and evening. Travel is

expected to become hazardous with snow and blowing snow and

reduced visibility at times during the period. Some ice

accumulation may result in hazardous travel between Highway 20

and Highway 3 as well.

IAZ004>007-015>017-023>027-161645-

/O.NEW.KDMX.WS.A.0009.180418T0600Z-180419T0600Z/

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,

Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,

and Dumont

342 AM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher totals, and

ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible.

Just south of the watch area up to 1 to 3 inches of snow and

some ice accumulation is also possible.

* WHERE…Much of northern Iowa especially north of Highway 3.

South of Highway 3 less snow accumulation is expected.

* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Significant

reductions in visibility are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts for updates and possible warnings.

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Fillmore-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,

Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston

311 AM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow to a wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the evening commute on Wednesday. Significant

reductions in visibility are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.