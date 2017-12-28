Thursday December 28th Local Sports

TONIGHT

= AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Wisconsin — 6:45 pre-game, 7:00 tip

NEW YORK — Iowa’s losing streak in bowl games is over at five. The Hawkeyes outscored Boston College 17-3 in the second half in a 27-20 win in the Pinstripe Bowl. Drake Kulick’s one yard touchdown plunge with 3:09 remaining proved to be the game winner as the Hawkeyes closed the season with a record of 8-5.

Iowa won despite being outgained 383 yards to 200 and special teams and turnovers were the reason. The Hawkeyes turned three Boston College turnovers into 10 points and two long kickoff returns by Akrum Wadley were responsible for two other scores.

“The game in a lot of ways was reflective of our season”, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “I could not be prouder of our team in the second half. They played tough and gritty football.”

Boston College dominated the first half and led 17-10 but the Eagles could not overcome two second half turnovers.

“If you said if you are going to go into a game and hold a team to 200 yards of offense you would like your chances”, said Boston College coach Steve Addazio. “But the turnovers came back and haunted us. Plain and simple. ”

With 283 all-purpose yards Wadley was named the MVP and the win for Ferentz was his 143rd. He is now tied with Hayden Fry as Iowa’s all-time leader in wins.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford could return to practice next week as he recovers from a knee injury from Week 1.

Bradford has been out since a brief return in Week 5 against Chicago, which Minnesota plays Sunday in the regular-season finale. Bradford was taken out at halftime and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford could return to practice next week when he’s first eligible.

“He says he feels good,” Zimmer said. “He’s been working out and doing things. Getting on the field, he’s throwing the ball and doing workouts.”

Bradford was the NFC offensive player of the week after setting a career-high 143.0 passer rating in the opener with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Bradford took a hit in the game which caused soreness in his surgically repaired knee. His only other game action this season was in the first half at Chicago when he went 5 of 11 for 36 yards passing and was sacked four times, his mobility limited by the injury.

In Bradford’s place, Case Keenum has led Minnesota to a 12-3 record. Keenum has a 98.1 quarterback rating and 21 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

The Vikings can clinch a bye in the first round of the playoffs with a win against the Bears on Sunday.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Smith intercepted two passes and made seven tackles — five solo — as the Vikings shut out interstate rival Green Bay 16-0 on Saturday night.

Smith also had two pass breakups, one tackle for a loss and one quarterback pressure as the Vikings posted their first shutout since Dec. 5, 1993, at Detroit.

It’s the first NFC Player of the Week award for Smith in his career, and the third player of the week honor for the Vikings this season. Everson Griffen also was named October Defensive Player of the Month and Case Keenum was named November Offensive Player of the Month.

PEORIA, ILLINOIS — The NIACC women’s basketball team starts three straight days of play this afternoon at the Illinois Central Cougar Holiday Tournament in Peoria Illinois. The annual eight-team tournament includes four teams that are ranked in the top ten in the latest junior college Division II women’s poll. The Lady Trojans are second-ranked, Illinois Central is ranked 5th, Kirkwood is ranked 8th, and Owens Community College of Ohio is ranked 10th. NIACC will face Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a team that beat NIACC 85-70 in last year’s opening round.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler played the type of game Tom Thibodeau was thinking about when he brought the veteran guard to Minnesota in the offseason.

Butler scored 12 of Minnesota’s 14 points in overtime and finished with a season-high 39 to lift the Timberwolves to a 128-125 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Thibodeau, Minnesota’s coach and president of basketball operations, gave up a first-round draft pick and two players — both former first-round picks — to acquire the Olympian and three-time All-Star from Chicago, where Thibodeau coached him from 2011-15.

Butler scored Minnesota’s first 11 points in overtime. Then with the game tied 125-all and 50 seconds to go, he drove to the basket again before kicking it out to Jamal Crawford, who drained the go-ahead 18-foot jump shot.

Will Barton scored 28 points and Nikola Jokic had 22 for the Nuggets, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Andrew Wiggins made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight. Taj Gibson added 20 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Wolves played the overtime period without Towns, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, and point guard Jeff Teague, who limped off the court in the final 20 seconds with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Gibson fouled out on Denver’s first possession in overtime, leaving the Wolves without three starters for the game’s most crucial stretch. But as long as one of them was Butler, they were in fine shape.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund helped the Minnesota Wild get a big win over a division foe.

He scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Jared Spurgeon, Eric Staal and Jason Zucker also scored for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in six games. Charlie Coyle had two assists and Alex Stalock made 24 saves.

Leading by one until Zucker’s empty-net goal in the final minute, Minnesota limited Dallas to six shots in the final 20 minutes.

Minnesota entered the game having allowed 50 third-period goals, second-most in the league.

Dallas lost for just the fifth time in 21 games when scoring first.