$117 million announced for Cedar Rapids flood protection
By KGLO News
Jul 6, 2018 @ 6:49 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A decade after devastating floods along the Cedar River ravaged Cedar Rapids, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it will approve $117 million in flood protection funding for the eastern Iowa city.

The funding will go toward a $550 million flood control system already in the works.

The city says the state of Iowa has committed to contributing $284 million, or 35 percent of the total cost. The city will match $110 million, with $10 million already invested.

City officials say several flood control projects have been completed and several more are underway, but there is still a need for funding to complete the entire permanent flood control system.

