100-turbine wind farm proposed near Glenville

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — A proposed wind energy project could add 100 turbines in northern Iowa’s Worth County and southern Minnesota’s Freeborn County.

The Freeborn Wind Farm is planned for 40,000 acres near Glenville. Consultants spoke to the Albert Lea City Council Thursday night to provide an overview of the project, which needs permit approval from the Minnesota Public Utility Commission.

The wind farm has been approved at the county level in Iowa.

Consultant Mariah Lynne says the wind farm is expected to generate $3.5 million to $4 million annually for the local economy. About 200 construction workers would be needed for the project over an 18-month period.